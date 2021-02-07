Patten Group Inc. Has $607,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $331.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.55 and its 200 day moving average is $299.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $332.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

