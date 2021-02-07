Patten Group Inc. Makes New $290,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 53,616 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $44.85.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

