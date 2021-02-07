Patten Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after buying an additional 63,262 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after buying an additional 50,045 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,855,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,381,000.

IWV opened at $234.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $234.36.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

