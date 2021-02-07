Patten Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 529,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 92,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 80,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

