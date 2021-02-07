Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 169.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,627 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,526,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Paychex by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

PAYX opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,425 shares of company stock worth $26,144,951 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

