PCB Bancorp (PCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on February 19th

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend by 233.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $77,603.00. Also, CEO Henry Kim bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Insiders purchased 33,831 shares of company stock valued at $378,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.