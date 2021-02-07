PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 235,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,532 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

