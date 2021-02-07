Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Peloton Interactive updated its FY 2021

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.46 and its 200-day moving average is $111.22. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.55.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $1,550,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $526,509.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,405 shares of company stock valued at $89,595,614 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

