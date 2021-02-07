Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $135.00 at Truist

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PENN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

PENN stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

