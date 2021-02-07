Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $170.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 507,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,208 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.