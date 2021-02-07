Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) (LON:PPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.00

Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) (LON:PPP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 36369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

The firm has a market cap of £18.08 million and a P/E ratio of -13.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.33.

About Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) (LON:PPP)

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in the onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases on 2,500 acres of land and proven oil condensates located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

