Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 197 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $209.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.93.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

