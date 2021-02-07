Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. 140166 cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

