Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLT stock opened at $111.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

