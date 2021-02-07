Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 49,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $166.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.99. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $67.56 and a 1 year high of $166.90.

