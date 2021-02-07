Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $175,000.

PTF stock opened at $161.78 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $161.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.54.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

