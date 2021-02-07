Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Shares of NCLH opened at $24.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

