Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $40.80.

