Perion Network (PERI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $20.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $550.92 million, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $20.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PERI. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Sidoti increased their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

