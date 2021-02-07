Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $916.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $385,231.25 and approximately $916.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00174438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00060444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00062943 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00231801 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00072228 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 35,717,034 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io.

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

