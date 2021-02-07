PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.61

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.61 and last traded at $54.61, with a volume of 80755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STPZ. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,521,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 466,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after acquiring an additional 112,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:STPZ)

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

