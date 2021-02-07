PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.99. Approximately 4,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 14,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

