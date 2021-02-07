Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PINS. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

NYSE PINS opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,590.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,283,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

