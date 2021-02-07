Piper Sandler Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $75.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.20.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

