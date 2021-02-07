Piper Sandler Raises Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to $22.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INOV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Get Inovalon alerts:

NASDAQ INOV opened at $26.92 on Thursday. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $138,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,996 shares of company stock valued at $302,859. 49.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Inovalon by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.