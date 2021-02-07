Piper Sandler Weighs in on Boston Scientific Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,155,000 after acquiring an additional 231,354 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,843 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

