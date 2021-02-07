PIXEL Price Hits $0.0145 on Top Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,289.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.53 or 0.01155752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.00479709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00039538 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006791 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000254 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

According to CryptoCompare,

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

