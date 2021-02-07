Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Trading 19.1% Higher After Strong Earnings

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)’s share price traded up 19.1% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $50.89 and last traded at $41.85. 3,013,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 384% from the average session volume of 623,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sidoti lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plantronics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plantronics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Plantronics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37.

Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

