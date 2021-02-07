Playkey (PKT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $63,949.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Playkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $185,637.07 and $63,949.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playkey has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.01123740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.94 or 0.06249545 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00049894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022848 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00033098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Playkey is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

