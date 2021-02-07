Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Dawson James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ PSTI opened at $6.78 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,077,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,552,613.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 716.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 575,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

