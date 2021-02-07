Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 207.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 166.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at $85,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of Pool stock opened at $359.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.29. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $401.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.72.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.