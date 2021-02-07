Poolz Finance Trading 118.4% Higher This Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.74 million and $109,822.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $38.21 or 0.00097754 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 118.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00180547 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00064047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00232505 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00074222 BTC.

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

Poolz Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

