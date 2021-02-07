POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PKX. Morgan Stanley raised POSCO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised POSCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Nomura raised POSCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. POSCO has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter valued at $1,355,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in POSCO by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in POSCO by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 620,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 94,644 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

