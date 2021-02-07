Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Separately, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.21. 546,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,792. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

