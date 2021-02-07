PotCoin Hits One Day Volume of $13,001.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $13,001.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,843.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,605.65 or 0.04133616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.29 or 0.00389489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.07 or 0.01143225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.04 or 0.00471221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.51 or 0.00390062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00238411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00021247 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,645,240 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

