Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Northland Securities

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $167,485.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,792.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,926 shares of company stock worth $4,784,618 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

