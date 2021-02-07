Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on POWI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $86.19 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,926 shares of company stock worth $4,784,618 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.