Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.29

Shares of Powin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:PWON) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $8.20. Powin Energy shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 5,675 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

About Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON)

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Powin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.