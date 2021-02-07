PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives $14.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on PREKF shares. CIBC lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

PREKF stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

