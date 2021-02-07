Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFBC. B. Riley increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $767.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

