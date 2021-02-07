Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $229.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.72 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.22-3.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.29.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

