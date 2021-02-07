Primerica (PRI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRI opened at $147.11 on Friday. Primerica has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $147.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.97. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.44.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.60.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

