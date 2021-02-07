Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Holdings Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Primoris Services worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Primoris Services by 46.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 212,905 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at $11,701,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Primoris Services by 522.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 500,369 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $31.84 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,900.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

