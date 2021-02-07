Proequities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $132.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $132.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average of $117.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

