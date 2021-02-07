Proequities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Proequities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,409 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 326,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.21 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14.

