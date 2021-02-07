Proequities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Proequities Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $211.94 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.99 and its 200 day moving average is $173.71.

