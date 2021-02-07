Proequities Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Proequities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,524 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,411,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 631,987 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,430,000 after purchasing an additional 556,997 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $54.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $58.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

