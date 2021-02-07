Proequities Inc. Sells 576 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Proequities Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 615.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $101.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

