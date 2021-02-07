Proequities Inc. Sells 6,202 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Proequities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Proequities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

