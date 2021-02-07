Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stake Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 63,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.